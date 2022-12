Not Available

A group of Autobots are charged with a mission to protect and learn about humans. Stationed by Optimus Prime on a technologically advanced island, the Rescue Bots: Heatwave, Boulder, Blades and Chase team up with a human family of first responders including a police chief, firefighter, rescue pilot and engineer to keep peace and safety in their new found home. Alongside their new human friends, the Rescue Bots learn teamwork and heroism.