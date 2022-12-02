Transformers: Rescue Bots: Roll to the Rescue

Not Available

Griffin Rock seems like just another chunk of land floating off the coast of Maine. But if you look a little closer, you just might find more than meets the eye! Meet the Rescue Bots: Chase, Heatwave, Blades and Boulder! Stationed undercover, they’re given the task of protecting and learning about mankind by teaming up with a family of first responders, including a police chief, firefighter, helicopter pilot and engineer. With help from Cody, the family’s youngest, the Rescue Bots help keep people safe, and along the way they learn what it really means to be a hero!