Transformers: Scramble City Hatsudôhen

Taking place after the Second Season of Transformers, Scramble City is a story in which the Cybertrons have built a secret lab hidden inside a mountain to build a new super robot, Metroplex to be a mobile base for them. As Ultra Magnus prepares it the Destrons find out its location and attack it. The Cybertron and Destron teams duke it out over the mountain then Metroplex comes out and beats all the Destrons but then out of the water comes Typticon! Can Metroplex defeat Trypticon???