Transgender Tuesdays: A Clinic In the Tenderloin

They came for the hormones and stayed for the health-care. In the 'bad old days' transgendered folks usually mistrusted the health care system, and often faced life-and-death situations without any help. But 18 years ago a team of HIV providers at a clinic in San Francisco and trans activists from every ethnicity broke the mold They opened the country's first Primary Care clinic opened specifically for transgendered people. The warm narratives of these 12 pioneering patients provide the film's beating heart, revealing some harrowing places they have been. Yet by the film's end their stories provide a sense of victory and hope for future generations, proving this can and should be the standard across the continent.