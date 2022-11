Not Available

Experience the unique sound of genre-defying band Transglobal Underground, whose membership and style define the term "world music." Filmmaker Guillaume Dero follows the group on and off stage in both their London hometown and at a festival in France. Tracks range from the hip-hop-infused sound of "Yellow and Black Taxi Cab" to the thundering djembes of "Drums of Navarone," each representing an aspect of TGU's ecumenical nature.