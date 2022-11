Not Available

A short music video with the music of the band Mama Woju with the singer Markus Flaschenträger. The idea of the song and the video is a take off on the situation of a hitchhiker. In this song, the hitchhiker give a businessman a ride to Berlin. The special situation is that at this time you had to cross the DDR to go to Berlin so it was a very dangerous thing to take a hitchhiker on this road.