Translación

The project owes its title to the Roman Catholic procession that marks the movement of icons and remains of a saint’s body. While this video is basically concerned with the body’s experience as a medium in moments of temporal translation, the term not only recalls its etymology but also accommodates the inherent parallel between the denotative act of translation and notions of transfer, passage, and deposition, vis-à-vis (in the context of the said ritual) the potentially numinous. By passage, the video also alludes to the connotations invoked by Francisco Benitez that he presumes to have been lost in the Spanish renderings of the phrase "pinagdaanang buhay" in the corrido titles of Ibong Adarna.