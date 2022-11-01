Translating Edwin Honig: A Poet's Alzheimer

Not Available

Alan Berliner has been chronicling the final years of his friend, cousin, and former mentor, Edwin Honig - distinguished poet, translator, critic, and teacher - into the depths of Alzheimer's disease. Among many other honors, Honig received honorary "knighthoods" from Spain and Portugal for his seminal translations of Lorca, Calderón, and Pessoa that awakened English-speaking readers to the work of these literary giants. This suite of six short films reveals a poet and wordsmith who may have lost his memory and his command of language, but still retains his sense of rhythm, rhyme and sublime musicality. And through it all, his dignity.