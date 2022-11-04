Translations from the East

Not Available

The whole film has three, (but in reality, two main) characters. Most of the action takes place in a country house, home to the pair. She - a Japanese translator, he - a man without a definite occupation, lover of the texts of Nietzsche (which he reads fluently in its original language) and St. Augustine (who is quoted in Latin). They are Moscow intelligentsia who have emigrating to their own cultural space. A couple so different that it is difficult to understand what keeps them together. It seems they live together, not because of, but rather in spite of everything that is happening (or rather, not happening) between them.