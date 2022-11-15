Not Available

TRANSMISSION is the result of Luke Egans dream becoming a reality. A one-month journey through Indonesia with Luke and his friends aboard surfings most ideal boat the Pelagic. The trip consisted of two back to back charters; the first being Benji Weatherly, Rizal Tangung, Ry Craike, Jason Stevenson and Akila Aipa, the second charter was boarded by Nathan Hedge, Matt Hoy and Jake Paterson. Over the course of the month the two crews scored similar perfection, barrels and rip-able waves, many of the waves never to have been documented by camera.