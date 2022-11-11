Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Maren wants to get away – far away. Aside from all the boys thinking she’s frigid, her recently love-struck mother is driving her round the twist. But she also has a father who she hasn’t seen for years. When Maren decides to get in touch with him, her mother finally spills the beans: He now goes by the name of Sophia and lives as a woman – just what she needs! Irrespective of her vexation, Maren risks a meeting and finds in Sophia a person just as hormonal and puerile as herself – a person who would actually prefer to be her best friend, at best even her mother. Can Maren accept that this life makes her father happy? TRANSPAPA is a compassionate and funny story of gender role-breaking, tolerance and the search for identity.