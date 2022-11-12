Not Available

Transparent: Musicale Finale

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Music

Amazon Studios

Transparent: Musicale finale takes the beloved Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series Transparent to the new heights as a dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation

Judith LightShelly Pfefferman
Gaby HoffmannAli Pfefferman / Rose Pfefferman
Amy LandeckerSarah Pfefferman
Jay DuplassJosh Pfefferman
Kathryn HahnRaquel Fein
Alexandra BillingsDavina / Davina Rejennae

