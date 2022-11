Not Available

Transparente Ao Vivo is the first live album of Brazilian pop singer Wanessa Camargo, released in 2004 by BMG. There were only four unreleased songs, two of which became singles. The first 13 tracks on the CD were taken from the inaugural show of the eponymous tour. The DVD was directed by Marlene Mattos and was recorded on September 20th and 21st at the ATL Hall in Rio de Janeiro in 2003.