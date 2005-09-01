Transporter 2

Professional driver Frank Martin is living in Miami, where he is temporarily filling in for a friend as the chauffeur for a government narcotics control policymaker and his family. The young boy in the family is targeted for kidnapping, and Frank immediately becomes involved in protecting the child and exposing the kidnappers.
|Jason Statham
|Frank Martin
|Amber Valletta
|Audrey Billings
|Kate Nauta
|Lola
|Alessandro Gassman
|Gianni Chellini
|François Berléand
|Inspector Tarconi
|Robert Small
|Government Doctor
