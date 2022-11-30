Transsexual Prostitutes

Not Available

Based on true events. Murders are occurring with greater frequency in the red light district, and are linked to prostitutes who have that little somethin' extra down there. Several of the "girls" here are exquisite and pass quite well (especially Brandy), even fooling the cops. Strange twists here and there include a heated three-way which turns into an ending naked piano recital. The first full scene is with Brandy and some investigator that comes asking questions. They start by getting Brandy on her knees. Then he fucks her on the couch, while she plays with her cock. They try everything, but poor little Brandy can't blow a load. The investigator manages to get his rocks off though!