Sight Unseen remains a veritable how-to when it comes to crafting a proper skate video: from John Cardiel setting the template for all-terrain skating to Tosh Townend’s break-out part, the frenzy of Dustin Dollin to Heath Kirchart’s timeless skating paired with “Nights In White Satin.” Top it all off with Henry Sanchez crawling out from retirement to give his final one-two punch to skateboarding.