Transworld Snowboarding 20 Tricks - Vol. 4

Learning tricks from the pros who do them best—it’s a formula that works. Basics To Bangers, the 4th video in the TransWorld 20 Tricks series teaches you how to step it up. With expert advice from pro riders who take you step-by-step through the moves, learning new tricks is just plain easier. Hit hips, park features, and halfpipes with confidence. Starting with fundamental moves and advancing to some pretty sick tricks, the video offers 20 new tricks for you to learn, but it will give you the tools to do many more than that.