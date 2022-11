Not Available

TransWorld SKATEboarding is proud to introduce its 27th full-length video, Substance, featuring Davis Torgerson, Dolan Stearns, Tom Karangelov, Tristan Funkhouser, and Jon Nguyen. Making a conscious decision to free himself of any self-imposed limitations as to what a TransWorld video "has to be," filmmaker Chris Thiessen embarked on a worldwide mission alongside the Substance crew to make a stand-alone full-length with a life and feel completely of its own.