Not Available

Tatjana dreams of escaping St Petersburg, and thinks she's found a man that can take her away. Meanwhile in Mexico City, Champinon struggles to find himself a girlfriend. In Los Angeles, Asha discovers her fiancé has been cheating on her, and in Kenya, Matthew struggles to break into Nairobi's burgeoning hip hop culture. The cast of characters react to the building pressure to create TRANSIT: Tatjana leaves Russia for Mexico City in search of her lover, and Asha for Nairobi to shoot a film for her graduation project. In their new locations our characters meet and our four stories become two when Tatjana finds Champinon and Asha finds Matthew. Love follows but their relationships are not as simple as they first appear, as we discover that all their stories are interlinked. —Niall MacCormick