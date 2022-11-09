Trap For Cinderella

Not Available

Micky is a fun-loving photographer, living a party lifestyle in London until a chance encounter with a childhood friend changes her world forever. The opposite to life-and-soul Micky, Do is a quiet bank clerk, with little by way of a social life. Yet much to the annoyance of her DJ boyfriend Jake, Micky is all too delighted to reacquaint herself with Do, embracing her old friend with typical gusto. But when they return to the tranquil French villa where they spent so many happy summers in their youth, tragedy strikes. A fire engulfs the building, leaving Micky badly burnt and blighted by amnesia. Unable to even recall her own name, Micky is forced on a shocking journey of self-discovery. For nothing – friends, relatives, lovers and even herself – is as she remembers it. The film features a compelling soundtrack from critically acclaimed artists and writers signed to Universal Music Publishing including Crystal Fighters, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers, Metronomy, Joker ft. Jessie Ware, Crystal Castles and more.