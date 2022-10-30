Trap Street

Not Available

Qiuming is a trainee at a digital mapping company. His job is to survey the streets of the ever-changing city and keep the mapping system up to date. Typical of his generation, Qiuming is upbeat, energetic, and totally immersed in the world of Internet and video games. To make ends meet, he installs video cameras at public venues, but hides his side job from his strict father who is a senior editor of a government-run magazine. One day while out surveying, Qiuming has a brief encounter with an attractive woman who disappears into a secluded alley. He soon learns that the data he collected of this alley cannot register in his company's mapping system. He goes back to the area for a second survey...