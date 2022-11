Not Available

Every dope boy is enticed by the flip, the flip of long money in a short time. So when Baby Mama gets locked up, Lucci is pulled deeper into the fast lane of money, power and hoes. Can Lucci live through the double-crossing game of trappin' in the hood? Can he flip the trap game for the rap game? Well they say he trap or die...So how do you get out the life when the life is a trap? Trapp Life.