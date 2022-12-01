Trapped by My Father's Killer

Not Available

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Five years after sending Louis to jail for the murder of her father and fiancé, Diana returns home to find that he has escaped from prison and has come to confront her. However, the man has not come for revenge but rather wants her to understand that she put an innocent man away. Captive in her own home, Diana is resistant. But as time progresses, she starts to question what she saw that night as well as her own testimony. Eventually, she even starts to develop feelings for the man.” The plot leaves us with intriguing questions that whether the man is really a cold-blooded killer out for revenge? Or did Diana really put an innocent man away?