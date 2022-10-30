Trapped: Haitian Nights

Not Available

When Nadine Lazard (Kenya Moore), wife of Richard Lazard (Rudulph Moise), comes up missing, the focus immediately turns on her husband, a prominent Haitian doctor. The plot thickens when Violet Martin (vivica A. Fox), a beautiful detective assigned to the case, is led to believe that Nadine was the victim of a powerful Haitian Voodoo priest (Obba Babatunde). But nothing is as it seems in this complex psychological thriller that delves into the dark world of Voodoo, deception, and the fragility of the mind. Clifton Powell, Miguel Nunez Jr., and Jean Claude LaMarre costar.