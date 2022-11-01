Trapped in 5150

Not Available

Two rival street gangs clash in this urban action thriller. "Los Locos" and "La 213" are two rival gangs that have transformed the streets of Los Angeles into their own personal war zone. Leading "Los Locos" into battle is fearless thug Loco. On the "La 213" side, Riot prepares his fellow gangsters for the fight of a lifetime. When Loco's younger brother makes the mistake of venturing onto "La 213" territory, all hell breaks loose. Desperate to find refuge from the bloodshed, Loco escapes to an abandoned hospital with his girlfriend Mia and a group of fellow "Los Locos." Meanwhile, psychotic drug dealer "Tweaker" comes out guns blazing, and Riot hatches a plan to take out "Los Locos" once and for all.