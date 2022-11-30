Not Available

The story of young Irish transgender couple, (both 21-years-old) Max and Victoria, the obstacles they face, and the challenges they undertake, as they forge their own identities. As they grow up as their true selves, we watch the people around them adapt. Their parents are open about the fact that they have struggled with their children’s transition. Neither sensationalist, nor ordinary, Tras is an honest work that focuses on one of the smallest and most marginalised minorities in Irish society and allows them to flourish and be themselves.