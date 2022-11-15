Not Available

The worrying disappearance of Ansio in TRASH (2010) and Ana L in TRASH TWO (2013) alerts the sexagenarian Mom Bruselas who, with a wheelchair in between, will launch herself to the adventure of getting her children back. She will have to go deep inside her own memories to get to the center of such a twisted maze. Drugs that makes you travel through time, an epic gang fight which takes place in a more addictive and violent city, and confusing religious cults in the search for their messiah. All of these will frame the explosive end to this punk cinema saga.