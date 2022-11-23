Not Available

A Sexual Trilogy! When it rains, it pours, and in acclaimed director David Lord's Trashy, the downpour of naughty has just begun. . . The first title in a sexual trilogy from Rock Star Entertainment and Adam & Eve Pictures, Trashy showcases the darker side of adult with the hottest tattooed and pierced stars performing in five pulsating scenes of raw sexuality. Starring glam rock goddess Christy Mack, Brandy Aniston, Angelina Valentine, Juelz Ventura, Candy Manson and Angela Sommers, this is truly the beginning of three unique looks at adult that will leave you anxiously awaiting the next. Shot entirely in true high definition, Trashy features high-end visuals, rock & roll and all the stuff your parents warned you about. This is the start of something legendary. . . Trashy. . . Here cums the rain!