Trattoria tells the story of Sal Sartini (played by Tony Denison from “The Closer”), a “conventional” chef in that he has an upscale, brick and mortar restaurant, who anxiously scans every diner wondering if he or she is the famed Michelin reviewer or the local reviewer who can get him on the coveted “Top 100 Restaurants” list. The interplay between Sal and his son, Vince (played by John Patrick Amedori), who thinks he might want to be a chef and is willing to experiment with his grandmother’s traditional Italian recipes, creates some drama. When stymied by his father, who thinks that training his son involves having him wash dishes and plunge clogged toilets in the restaurant, Vince finds alternative outlets.