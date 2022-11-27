Träum was Schönes

Not Available

As his wedding day approaches, the architect Yannis keeps having a recurring dream that leaves him shaken when he wakes up. The girl in his reverie is stunningly beautiful, a blithe spirit who taunts him with her smile, her shapely figure, her sensual persona - all that a man would want as a companion for life. The real world, however, offers him someone entirely different. Anna is sweet, attentive, down to earth - all that a man could wish for in a normal marriage. The right decision, it appears, is made. And then it happens: Yannis's dream comes true - on his wedding day.