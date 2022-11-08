Trauma Therapy

Not Available

A group of broken souls attend a self-help seminar at a remote wooded retreat with a famous guru. In search of better lives, they must confront their deepest demons in the midst of their fellow wayward strangers. As they get pushed further and further by the program, they begin to confront their personal problems. But as their group therapy sessions become increasingly volatile - including lie detectors, fire arms, and experimental drugs - they begin to question the methods in spite of the results. What is their guru's real goal, and will his reckless pursuit of life change moments end up saving them...or destroying them?