The video works 'Traumasyl' and 'Jukai, the Sea of Trees' are characterized by a cinematic and associative style, in which atmosphere plays an important role. There is certainly no word of a plot or unambiguous content. Influenced by the Italian film maker Michelangelo Antonioni, he draws a picture here of mental and physical oppression. A monitor in an empty room alternately shows the faces of a woman and a man. Their lips are moving, but you cannot hear their voices. Their faces are 'blindfolded', and 'tied up' with a rope which is fastened around the monitor. Then there are images of the woman in the empty room in which she looks at herself on the screen and in a broken mirror. Locked up in this circuit and her own thoughts, she is unable to make contact.