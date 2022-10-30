Traumfabrik

Not Available

During an evening performance in the an urban multiplex cinema the spectators of a social drama are suddenly torn from the film Reality: Karsten, charismatic leader of a group of starry-eyed idealists, interrupts the running film, steps before the white screen and starts a talk about structural violence and global injustice to the protesting audience. When the first spectators want to defend themselves against this intervention in her evening plans and go it becomes very clear that Karsten is not anlone and is supported by some armed comrades. As the first shots fall, the audience realizes that they are held hostage in a seriously menacing situation and there seems to be no way out from the obstructed cinema.