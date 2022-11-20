Traumland der Sehnsucht

Not Available

Essentially an extensive travelogue through Greece and its islands, this 103-minute documentary was written, directed, and shot over a two-year period by Wolfgang Mueller-Sehn. Aside from a tour of the scenic and historical wonders of the country, Mueller-Sehn spends a lot of time in Athens examining its famous attractions like the Acropolis. Perhaps over-long at its current running time, this docu introduction to Greece would certainly be ideal for anyone planning a first visit to the country.