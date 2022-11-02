Travel Oz - Indigenous Australia & National Parks

Not Available

Capture the beauty of Australia's National Parks and Aboriginal Australians. They are Australia’s first known inhabitants whose ancestry date back 40,000 years. We take a fascinating look at a culture that lives in harmony with the land. Discover their ancient ceremonies and rituals, visit Kakadu and hunt for bush tucker. Be amazed by mysterious rock paintings in the Kimberley’s caves and witness the colourful Melanesian lifestyle of the Torres Strait Islanders. We travel to some of Australia's most popular National Parks, from the lushest rainforests to the deep outback and beyond. Like a living museum of the evolution of Australian flora, these National Parks reveal their amazing secrets. We visit the Tropical Daintree, the diverse Kakadu, Gondwana Rainforest, Lamington National Park and more.