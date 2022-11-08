Not Available

Travel Queeries is a feature-length documentary film that examines the culture, art and activism of radical queers in contemporary Europe. Through personal interviews, documentation of performances, festivals, multi-media arts and community spaces, the film explores queer as a political identity in 21st century Europe. The film focuses on radical and innovative actions and projects that, through pushing for an alternative to commercialization of gay culture, brings to light queer subculture that operates mostly under the radar of LGBT mainstream. Travel Queeries talks to queers explaining the first Pride in Serbia, stories of the drag scene in Berlin, a queer anarchist black-lingerie block at London Pride, and Barcelona’s queer squatters organizing the 8th international ‘Queeruption.’ Through these stories, the film demonstrates an ability to invite audiences into the lives of those acting outside of the mainstream.