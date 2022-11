Not Available

Soleiman who is unemployed is going from his village to the city to find a work. He take his younger brother Namaki who has schizophrenia with him and go to his other brother Morad's home who live in the city. But Morad begins to annoy Namaki causing him to becomes more tension. Namaki kidnapped a boy thinking that this is his brother and go to the top of an unfinished building. But Soleiman and the police are after him.