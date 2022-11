Not Available

This film is about the journey that the artist Yoshitomo Nara took along with Hideki Toyoshima and graf AtoZ team, and the others who contributed to the creation of his exhibit AtoZ in Nara's hometown of Hirosaki, Japan. This personal documentary allows one to get a glimpse of the artist's nature, creation process, where Nara came from and where he stands now, plus valuable images of the never-to-be-seen-again fictitious town A to Z and allows one to relive it once again.