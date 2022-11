Not Available

A provocative portrait of Ireland's Traveller Community by acclaimed documentary-maker John T. Davis and photographer Alen MacWeeney, who first photographed them 35 years ago. The result is a poignant film and a study in the durability of photographic art - these Travellers are quite recognisable, and it comes as a shock when they step our of their photographs and tell what they did with their lives in the long interval.