Travellinckx

Didier, 39, an unemployed artist, depressive and hypochondriac, is persuaded he is going to die within one or two months because of the asbestos contained in his radiator. That's why he decides, as a testament destined to his retired father, to have himself filmed in the places he and his parents used to go to for their Sunday escapades when he was a kid. But, after leaving Bastogne, he hears on the radio that Marc Dutroux, the pedophile-torturer-murderer has just escaped the police forces. Totally upset, Didier decides to fork off to Grâce-Hologne, a little village close to Liège, to protect a potential victim of Dutroux.
