Travesía mortal

Young, rich, and randy Gloria (Dominique Swain) takes the family motorboat for some fun in the sun off the coast of Brazil. Along with her are her longtime boyfriend Danny (Scott Bairstow), his best friend Jeff (Henry Thomas), and the son of an important and infinitely influential client, Marcos (Sebastian DeVicente). It probably wasn't a good idea to take three gorgeous men the same age out on a boat with a bikini-clad beauty who lately has been questioning her relationship with her main squeeze, but it gets even worse than expected. There's tragedy, betrayal, and more tragedy as the faulty value systems of the wealthy brats spin out of control.