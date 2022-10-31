Travis: More Than Us (Live in Glasgow)

Not Available

Travis picked up Best Album and Best Band awards at the 2000 Brit Awards. This DVD features 18 live tracks from performances in Reading, Leeds and Glasgow, from August 2001. The DVD also includes documentary footage, a discography, multiple camera angles, a link to Travis online, special playlist feature, subtitles, Dolby Stereo & Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound. Possibly the biggest British pop band since Oasis, Travis make quietly earnest pop music with intelligent lyrics. The critically acclaimed award-winning (they won 2000 Brit Awards for "Best Band" and "Best Album") are filmed performing at 3 different outdoor festivals in England--Glasgow Gig on the Green, Leeds, and Reading. The quartet perform 18 tracks, including the huge hit "Why Does It Always Rain on Me?"