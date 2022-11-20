Travis Pastrana's Baja Diaries

Not Available

Told through the eyes of Travis Pastrana, the 11-time X-Games Gold Medalist who's known for his aggressive riding and daredevil style, Baja Diaries documents the trials and tribulations of Team Nitro Circus as they try to conquer the world's most famous off road race. Joining Travis for this incredible journey is motocross legends Rick Johnson, Andy Grider, Neil Grider and Gregg Godfrey, as well as maverick CEO Gabrielle Mazarollo and truck racer Wade Kelson. Baja Diaries follows Travis and his motley crew as they race against the best across 1,000 miles of unforgiving Mexican desert.