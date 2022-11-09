Travis: The True Story of Travis Walton

Not Available

Driving home after a day of clearing underbrush in the Sitgreaves National Forest, seven loggers come upon a 40 foot shiny disc hovering on the crest of a ridge. As if spellbound, Travis jumps from the passenger side of their work truck and runs toward the craft for a closer look. That decision November 5, 1975 would change him and these loggers forever. Travis’s story became a book called Fire in the Sky and a movie (1993). The Paramount Picture feature film enhanced his “close encounter of the third kind,” (a term coined by ufologist J. Allen Hynek denoting human observations of actual aliens or “animate beings”). The Travis Walton UFO story remains one of the most well documented stories of all time commemorating the 40th anniversary of this incident.