A musical journey through the poetry of the Mapuche poet Elicura Chihuailaf, in a project that proposes a Trawvn, a meeting between the Kalfu group and the compositive collaboration of renowned musicians, such as Francisca Valenzuela, Nano Stern, Joe Vasconcellos, Manuel García, Juanito Ayala , Tata Barahona and Pancho Sazo