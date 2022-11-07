Trazando a Aleida

Not Available

This documentary follows, for over a year, the story of Aleida Gallangos, a 32-year-old Mexican woman who got to know her true identity only four years before. Her parents were disappeared in 1975 during the so called Dirty War in Mexico. She and her older brother were adopted by different families and lost track of each other during almost 30 years. Since she found out about her past, Aleida has dedicated her time to recon- struct her family history and to look for her brother. The documentary shows, in an intimate way, an approach to the process of the quest for her brother as well as of the unfolding of their relationship after their unexpected encounter in Washington, D.C. The documentary gives a face and a voice to one of the numerous cases of people who disappeared in Mexico during the seventies.