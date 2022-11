Not Available

Gabe and Kakela are happily engaged couple in the mountain of Calabasas, CA. Gabe works as a horse riding instructor and Kakela is a trying-to-be writer. They live in house complex with Nina who is currently separated from her husband. One day, their long-time friend Tre rushes in and asks for short stay after his break-up with his girlfriend. Two men and two women start living under the same roof began its strange journey of the relationship in a isolated world near the city.