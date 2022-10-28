Not Available

Tre colonne in cronaca

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

A Roman newspaper, directed by Landolfi (Volonte) comes up against the ambitions of Mr Spano and a financier Lombard, this Leporino (Ackland). The idea is to make the climb to the newspaper, but the attempt does not fail to leave the victims in the field. He died immediately a stockbroker and just after the Arab girl who killed him. Meanwhile, Commissioner Morisi (Dapporto) investigates.

Cast

Gian Maria VolontéAlberto Landolfi (as Gian Maria Volontè)
Massimo DapportoCommissario Dante Morisi
Sergio CastellittoQuinto Cecconi - il giornalista
Paolo MalcoBruno Lachioma
Lucrezia Lante della RovereMonica Guarini
Spiros FocásBassouri, il socio libanese

