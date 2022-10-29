Tre dalmatinere

Not Available

Three Dalmatians is a comedy about the lifelong chase for love. There's a lack of men in the little village Gran in Norway. At least the three single mums Gunn, Sara and Marie think so. Not a single man in sight, they say and continue sipping their beers at the local pub. Then enters three handsome police officers newly arrived from the capital. Hope arises in the three women, but how are they going to get in touch with the policemen? Gunn takes the lead and in order to catch the police officers' attention, the three women start to commit crimes.