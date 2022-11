Not Available

Popular but lonely Roman prostitute Anna (Anna Magnani) purchases a car in a desperate bid to feel normal, but finds her fate taking a turn for the worse after allowing picking up a pair of men on the beach, and allowing them to take the wheel. An installment of the popular Italian television mini-series The Three Women, eh Automobile features a screenplay by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alfredo Giannetti, and a score by legendary film composer Ennio Morricone.